Horace T. "Sonny" Ferreira passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 3, 2020 in Tiverton, RI at the age of 82. Sonny is survived by his wife, Juliette Ferreira with whom he shared 62 wonderful years of marriage; his seven children Sue, TJ, Mark, Dave, Pat, Patty, and Gary; his 18 grandchildren and his ten great-grandchildren. Sonny was born on May 31, 1938 in St. Michael, Azores to John and Antonia Ferreira. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI before retiring in 1993 to spend more time with the most important thing in the world to him; his loving wife. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 or www.stjude.org. The family respectfully requests privacy as they grieve but would like to thank all the caregivers, especially Hospice, as well as the Boule Funeral Home for helping them through this difficult time
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 7, 2020.