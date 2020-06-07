Horace T. Ferreira
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace T. "Sonny" Ferreira passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 3, 2020 in Tiverton, RI at the age of 82. Sonny is survived by his wife, Juliette Ferreira with whom he shared 62 wonderful years of marriage; his seven children Sue, TJ, Mark, Dave, Pat, Patty, and Gary; his 18 grandchildren and his ten great-grandchildren. Sonny was born on May 31, 1938 in St. Michael, Azores to John and Antonia Ferreira. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI before retiring in 1993 to spend more time with the most important thing in the world to him; his loving wife. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 or www.stjude.org. The family respectfully requests privacy as they grieve but would like to thank all the caregivers, especially Hospice, as well as the Boule Funeral Home for helping them through this difficult time

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved