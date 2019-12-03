|
Horacio DaCosta, age 80, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Sao Miguel, Acores he was the son of the late Manuel I. and Julia (Vieira) DaCosta and the husband of Maria Da Conceicao (Travassos) DaCosta. Horacio was a member of The Our Lady of Light Band, The Madeira Club, and the Local 610 Union. He loved doing yardwork and spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Horacio M. DaCosta (wife Tammy), Gabriela DaCosta, and Julia Gouveia, brother: Paul Costa (wife Helena), grandchildren Lexi DaCosta, Brianna & Eddy Gouveia, Morgan DaCosta and Jordan Dempsey, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Manuel, Jose, Lidoina DaCosta, Adelino and Belmiro Costa, and Humberto DaCosta His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, December 6th here at 7:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Espirito Santo Church at 9:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, December 5th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019