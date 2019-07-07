|
Howard Leslie Freeman, III of Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Thurs- day, July 4, 2019 at the Somerset Ridge Nursing Home. Born in Boston, Massachusetts to Howard and Gladys Freeman, he lived most of his life in the New England area. Howard was a passionate man who enjoyed many things including: bowling, softball, road trips and church service. Howard was extremely proud of his two boys Charles of Acton and Howard of Broomfield. As they grew up he participated in various areas of their lives. He was a Cub Scout leader and chairman, Boy Scout leader and JCs Baseball coach, all in Hudson, Massachusetts. His passion also was refl- ected in the work he did throughout his life. This inc- lude many years as a Micro- wave Engineer at Raytheon Corporation, RE Smith Printing Company. He always delivered a very high quality product no matter who the customer was. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan and watched many games over the years. He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara of 62 years, two sons, Charles and Howard, with two granddaughters, Linnea Cannon with her husband Brian and Hannah Freeman and Jake Herrick. His great-granddaughter Bryn Stevens. As a veteran, he served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict becoming an Airmans First Class Communication Specialist. Another love was his service within the church. Performing various roles like monthly calendar, speakers and volunteering for whatever was needed. Other enjoyments, included baking his famous Apple Pie, Black Forest cake and fresh bread. Services will on Monday, July 8th - 11:30 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main Street in Fall River, Massachusetts, followed by veterans burial service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Connery Avenue in Bourne, Massachusetts 02532 at 1:15 PM. In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donations to the , 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 7, 2019