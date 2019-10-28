The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Ida Medeiros Rioux, of Fall River, 87, passed away at home on Friday, October 25, 2019. Her life was full of family, faith, food, and love. A daughter of the late Francisco and Iria Sousa Medeiros, Ida was one of six siblings: Daniel (deceased), Noema Raposo, Leonard, Frank, and Lydia Calise. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Rioux, and their four children and their families: Dr. Stephen Rioux and wife Susan of Scarborough, ME, Dr. David Rioux and wife Catherine of Machias, ME, Paul Rioux of Fall River, and Barbara Rioux Vye and husband David of Newburyport, MA, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ida enjoyed many interests: she was an avid reader, loved to travel, to cook for and with her family, and was always involved in her church community. A Marian Medal recipient, Ida also served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector. Ida was an advocate for education: she taught in the Fall River public schools and continued hers throughout her life. She earned her Associates Degree from BCC, a Bachelor's from UMass Dartmouth, and a Master's in Bilingual Special Education from Bridgewater State College. Calling hours Tuesday, October 29th, 5-7pm at Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. Fall River. Funeral Wednesday October 30th, begins at 8am at Silva-Faria, with Mass at St. Joseph Church at 9am. Interment at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fall River Public Library Foundation, 104 North Main Street, Fall River MA https://fallriverlibrary.org/foundation.html Idas family would like to express appreciation for the tender care provided by Southcoast Hospice. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 28, 2019
