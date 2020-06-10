Imelda T. Smith, 'Maggie', 90, passed away on June 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Alfred Smith. Maggie was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late Alfred Gallant and Eva (Bilodeau) Gallant. Along with her husband, Maggie owned and operated the S and G Sporting Goods of Taunton, MA for many years. She was an avid knitter who enjoyed making and donating baby blankets to local charitable causes and hospitals. Maggie enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to Florida and Bermuda with her husband. She was a kind and generous woman with a deep devotion to faith and family. She is survived by her children, Russell Governo and his fiance, Carlotta Kenney of N. Dighton, and Jennie Moulding of Manchester, NH; siblings, Alfred Pat Gallant and Raymond Gallant of Fall River, Annette Morin of All River, Rita Camara of Tiverton, Lorraine 'Babe' Chretien, Jeannie Marshalette and Donald Gallant; grandchildren, Russell, Jr, Bethany, Scott and Denise and great-grandchildren, Joseph and Gabriella and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roland, Henry and Normand Gallant. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10am in St. Nicholas of Myra Church, 499 Spring St., North Dighton, Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.. Burial will follow in the Assonet Burying Ground, Assonet. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Due to current guidelines. Relatives and friends will be able to pay their respects to the family in small groups at a time. www.hathawayfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 10, 2020.