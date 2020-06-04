Ines A Pires, 81, of Fall River passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Americo A. Pires. Born in Seada Portugual, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Lucinda (Jesus) Pires. Mrs. Pires was a devout communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fall River. She was an avid gardener who took great pride in her couves which she then used for cooking. She enjoyed reading the Bible and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her sons: Jose Pires and daughter in-law Fatima Pires of Westport and Victor Pires of Fall River; her daughter: Kathleen Silva and son in-law Jose Silva of Fall River; her grandchildren: Kevin Pires, Telma Woodson, Stephanie Silva, Bryan Pires and Vanessa Carusi; her great grandchildren: Caylee Pires, Arianna Pires, Devin Pires, Tristan Edmonds and Madison Ines Pires; her sisters: Maria Ceu Pires, Maria Pires and Beatrice Pires; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Nazare Andre. Due to current state regulations, funeral services will be private. Arrangement are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St., Fall River, MA 02723. www.southcoastsfuneral home.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 4, 2020.