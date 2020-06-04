Ines A. Pires
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ines's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ines A Pires, 81, of Fall River passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Americo A. Pires. Born in Seada Portugual, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Lucinda (Jesus) Pires. Mrs. Pires was a devout communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fall River. She was an avid gardener who took great pride in her couves which she then used for cooking. She enjoyed reading the Bible and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her sons: Jose Pires and daughter in-law Fatima Pires of Westport and Victor Pires of Fall River; her daughter: Kathleen Silva and son in-law Jose Silva of Fall River; her grandchildren: Kevin Pires, Telma Woodson, Stephanie Silva, Bryan Pires and Vanessa Carusi; her great grandchildren: Caylee Pires, Arianna Pires, Devin Pires, Tristan Edmonds and Madison Ines Pires; her sisters: Maria Ceu Pires, Maria Pires and Beatrice Pires; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Nazare Andre. Due to current state regulations, funeral services will be private. Arrangement are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St., Fall River, MA 02723. www.southcoastsfuneral home.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved