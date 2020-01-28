|
|
Inez (Capeto) Pereira, age 95, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Capelas, Sao Miguel, Acores she was the daughter of the late Manuel Capeto and Victoria (Bornalda) Vasconcellos and wife of the late Manuel Joaquim Pereira. Inez enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Humbert Pereira (wife Laurinda) and Joseph Pereira (wife Donna) both of Somerset, grandchildren: Wayne and Michael Pereira, Stephanie Sanford, Maddison Nunes and Jessica Ledo, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Mary Natalie Ledo, and sister of the late Jose, Manuel and Maria Capeto, Isabel Rego, Maria Dos Anjos Bertolde and Deolinda Silva. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, January 30, here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Wednesday, January 29, from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 28, 2020