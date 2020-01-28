Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John of God Church
Inez Pereira Obituary
Inez (Capeto) Pereira, age 95, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Capelas, Sao Miguel, Acores she was the daughter of the late Manuel Capeto and Victoria (Bornalda) Vasconcellos and wife of the late Manuel Joaquim Pereira. Inez enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Humbert Pereira (wife Laurinda) and Joseph Pereira (wife Donna) both of Somerset, grandchildren: Wayne and Michael Pereira, Stephanie Sanford, Maddison Nunes and Jessica Ledo, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Mary Natalie Ledo, and sister of the late Jose, Manuel and Maria Capeto, Isabel Rego, Maria Dos Anjos Bertolde and Deolinda Silva. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, January 30, here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Wednesday, January 29, from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 28, 2020
