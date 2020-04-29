|
Inurina, "Irene" (Correia) Ozug, 91, of Fall River passed away April 26, 2020 at Fall River Healthcare. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph C. Ozug. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Augustine T. and Dianna (Carvalho) Correia and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Irene had worked as a Winder Operator at various mills throughout Fall River and was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Church. A lifelong and passionate New York Yankees fan, Irene also enjoyed cooking and gardening but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family for whom she always found the time to make homemade cards. She also loved the pastries from Leddys bakery and was proud to bring those goodies home to her family on a regular basis. She was the epitome of kindness and thoughtfulness, a mom, grandma, sister, GG, auntie and friend, who would do anything for anyone in need. She was a "mom" to many, and it was not unusual for her childrens friends to refer to her as mom. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:3 | "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Survivors include her sons: Charles D. Ozug (wife Mary Ann) of Bridgewater, David S. Ozug of Fall River, Steven J. Ozug of Westport and Robert A. Ozug of Hoover, AL; her daughters: Judith A. Holmes (husband Michael) of Dartmouth and Diane M. Seaver (husband Michael) of Forestdale; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Augustine T. Correia Jr., John Correia and Francelina Antone. Her family would like to thank the staff of Fall River Healthcare for their care and devotion to Irene during the past 5 years. In lieu of flowers and because of Irenes love of children, the family ask that donations be made in her memory to one of the following: The Boys & Girls Club of Fall River, 803 Bedford St. Fall River MA 02723 St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Espirito Santo School, 143 Everett St. Fall River, MA 02723 Due to current regulations a private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30 at Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA 02724. www.BoykoMemorial.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 29, 2020