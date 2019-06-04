The Herald News Obituaries
|
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
St. Louis de France Church Swansea
Swansea, MA
Irene A. Hubert Obituary
Irene A. Daisy (Arsenault) Hubert, 99, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Mother of Annette Golembewski, Irene Lee, Juliette Janelle and the late Arthur A. Hubert. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10am in St. Louis de France Church Swansea. Burial will be private at the request of the family. For complete obituary information go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 672-3572. All arrangements are with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset.
Published in The Herald News on June 4, 2019
