Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Pontes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene A. Pontes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene A. Pontes Obituary
Irene A. Pontes, 91, of Fall River passed away March 17, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Antonio M. and Mary (Mello) Pontes and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Ms. Pontes was a communicant of Espirito Santo Church and was a member of the legion of Mary in Tiverton. She had earned an Associates Degree from Roger Williams University and worked for many years as a Substitute Teacher for the Fall River and New Bedford Public Schools prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. Survivors include her brother: James A. Pontes of Fall River, several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Perry, Edna Souza Elaine Pontes and Beatrice Medeiros. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. www.southcoastfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -