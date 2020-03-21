|
|
Irene A. Pontes, 91, of Fall River passed away March 17, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Antonio M. and Mary (Mello) Pontes and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Ms. Pontes was a communicant of Espirito Santo Church and was a member of the legion of Mary in Tiverton. She had earned an Associates Degree from Roger Williams University and worked for many years as a Substitute Teacher for the Fall River and New Bedford Public Schools prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. Survivors include her brother: James A. Pontes of Fall River, several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Perry, Edna Souza Elaine Pontes and Beatrice Medeiros. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. www.southcoastfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 21, 2020