|
|
Irene Clair Faria, 93, of Venice, Florida passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John B. Faria. Irene was born July 20, 1926 in Central Falls, Rhode Island the daughter of the late Richard and Laura (Levesque) Marsland. She lived in Swansea and Rehoboth MA. and Warren RI. until she was 88. She worked at various jobs, from assembler at Firestone to being a beautician then a curtain maker, working until she retired in 1998 at 72. Irene moved to Florida with her son Wayne to live closer to her other son John Richard Faria already living in Nokomis FL in Nov. of 2014. She will be missed by all who knew her well. Irene is survived by her sons John Richard Faria and Wayne Faria both of Nokomis, Florida, two granddaughters and eight great grandchildren. Following cremation, a memorial mass will take place at St. Dominics Church in Swansea on Monday, November 4th at 10:00 A.M. Internment in St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River. Arrangements were under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 1, 2019