Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominics Church
1277 Gar Highway
Swansea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Faria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene C. Faria


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene C. Faria Obituary
Irene Clair Faria, 93, of Venice, Florida passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John B. Faria. Irene was born July 20, 1926 in Central Falls, Rhode Island the daughter of the late Richard and Laura (Levesque) Marsland. She lived in Swansea and Rehoboth MA. and Warren RI. until she was 88. She worked at various jobs, from assembler at Firestone to being a beautician then a curtain maker, working until she retired in 1998 at 72. Irene moved to Florida with her son Wayne to live closer to her other son John Richard Faria already living in Nokomis FL in Nov. of 2014. She will be missed by all who knew her well. Irene is survived by her sons John Richard Faria and Wayne Faria both of Nokomis, Florida, two granddaughters and eight great grandchildren. Following cremation, a memorial mass will take place at St. Dominics Church in Swansea on Monday, November 4th at 10:00 A.M. Internment in St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River. Arrangements were under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -