|
|
Irene Caron of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center. She was the former wife of Joseph Caron. Her parents were Manuel Domingos and Sylvania Domingos who were both born in Portugal. Irene had 2 daughters, Carol Litaway and Donna Russell. She had 4 grand children, Jennifer Litaway, Curt Litaway, Jesse Russell, and Stephen Russell, and 1 great grand child, Mia Raposo. Irene had several deceased brothers & sisters and 1 surviving sister, Dorothy Veloza. Irene was an avid bingo player and loved country music. She worked as a seamstress in the Fall River mills. Irene will be sadly missed by her family and several friends. A funeral Mass will be held at the Good Sheperd Church, 1598 South Main St., Fall River, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 23, 2019