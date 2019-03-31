|
Irene (Enos) Cordeiro, 83, of Assonet MA, formerly of Tiverton RI and Daytona Beach FL, wife of the late Thomas J. Cordeiro, passed away March 24, 2019 surrounded and comforted by her family. Irene was born and raised in Fall River MA later moving to Tiverton RI with her hus- band and children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She worked in the garment industry in Fall River for many years. After her move to Florida, she and her husband managed a senior mobile home park in Port Orange, FL. When her husband retired Irene went to work for Daytona Beach Community College in Daytona Beach, FL until she and her husband made the move back to New England. They settled in Assonet MA to enjoy retire- ment and their family. Irene was very active with the Council on Agings Happy Hearts Club where she would enjoy bingo, social events, and local bus trips. Irene was an avid reader and loved cooking, baking, card games and in her earlier years, dancing. Irene was happiest spending time with family and friends She is survived by three children, Guy T. Cordeiro, John T. Cordeiro and his wife Teresa, and Susan Mattie and her husband John; five grandchildren, Audrey Mulcahy, Chelsea Mello and her husband Nathan, Sarah Cordeiro, Breahna Mattie and John Mattie III; five siblings, Manuel "Sonny" Enos, Shirley Raposa, Barbara Almeida, Beverly Fernandes, and William Enos and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Joseph Cordeiro, grandmother of the late Megan L. Cordeiro, sister of the late Doris and Joseph Enos and Connie Medeiros and the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Moniz) Enos. Over the past several years Irene has resided at Somerset Ridge Center and has gained a very close and loving extended family. Their presence in her life made it possible for her to continue to enjoy social activities and family dinners every day. The family wishes to express a special thanks to them and to acknowledge and thank the staff for the wonderful care they gave Irene. Their love and support have been invaluable in assisting Irenes family with her care. The family would also like to thank Dightons Council on Aging Prime Time's staff and clients for the love and support shown to Irene and her family for many years. Visitation is being held Wednesday, April 3rd from 10:00AM to 11:00AM followed by her funeral service being held at 11:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Interment, Pocasset Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Megan L Cordeiro Memorial Fund, PO Box 339, Tiverton, RI. 02878. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2019