The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Janeiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene da Estrela Janeiro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene da Estrela Janeiro Obituary
Irene da Estrela (Faria Pimentel) Janeiro, 84, wife of the late Jose Benfeito Janeiro passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Port Formoso, St. Michael, daughter of the late Antonio Rebelo Pimentel and the late Maria da Conceicao Faria Pimentel. She worked as a seamstress in local factories for many years and was a member of ILGWU and was a parishoner of St. Anthony of Padua Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her loving family, especially the one on one visits with each of them. She leaves: 3 children, Joseph P. Janeiro (wife Lisamarie) of Fall River, Maria Barbosa (husband Mario Jorge) of Swansea and John E. Janeiro (fianc Nancy Benson) of Mattapoisett; 8 grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher and Peter Janeiro, Victoria, Michael and Melanie Janeiro, David and Sarah Barbosa; 3 great grandsons, Dylan Costa, Benjamin Simas, and Jackson Janeiro; 4 siblings, Maria Gervasio ( late husband Jose) of Fall River, Beatriz Raposo (late husband Antonio) of Toronto, Mariana Furtado (late husband Ernesto) of St. Michael, Azores, and Jose Pimentel (wife Maria) of Toronto and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Sister Maria Angelina Faria, Eduardo Pimentel and her sister in law Natalia Pimentel. The Family wishes to thank all of the staff of Catholic Memorial Home, and South Coast Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. Funeral Thursday 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St. Anthony Padua Church at 11AM. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 5-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now