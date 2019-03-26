Irene da Estrela (Faria Pimentel) Janeiro, 84, wife of the late Jose Benfeito Janeiro passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Port Formoso, St. Michael, daughter of the late Antonio Rebelo Pimentel and the late Maria da Conceicao Faria Pimentel. She worked as a seamstress in local factories for many years and was a member of ILGWU and was a parishoner of St. Anthony of Padua Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her loving family, especially the one on one visits with each of them. She leaves: 3 children, Joseph P. Janeiro (wife Lisamarie) of Fall River, Maria Barbosa (husband Mario Jorge) of Swansea and John E. Janeiro (fianc Nancy Benson) of Mattapoisett; 8 grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher and Peter Janeiro, Victoria, Michael and Melanie Janeiro, David and Sarah Barbosa; 3 great grandsons, Dylan Costa, Benjamin Simas, and Jackson Janeiro; 4 siblings, Maria Gervasio ( late husband Jose) of Fall River, Beatriz Raposo (late husband Antonio) of Toronto, Mariana Furtado (late husband Ernesto) of St. Michael, Azores, and Jose Pimentel (wife Maria) of Toronto and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Sister Maria Angelina Faria, Eduardo Pimentel and her sister in law Natalia Pimentel. The Family wishes to thank all of the staff of Catholic Memorial Home, and South Coast Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. Funeral Thursday 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St. Anthony Padua Church at 11AM. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 5-8. www.silvafaria.com Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary