Irene E. Dwiggins
Irene Emma Dwiggins, 85, of Westport, passed away at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home. She was born on June 8, 1935 in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph A. and Olila (Menard) Watts. She was raised in Fall River and at the age of 16, she went to work at the same dress factory as her mother. Irene met her husband, John, while he was on shore leave while in the Navy. She moved to Indiana to marry her true love on April 19, 1956. She stayed with her husbands parents until he returned from the military. The funeral service will be held and webcasted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Milford Cemetery. Visitation will held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. with an Order of Eastern Star Service held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burney Baptist Church through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at: www.bassgasper.com

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bass and Gasper Funeral Home
402 East Bennett Street
Westport, IN 47283
(812) 591-2571
