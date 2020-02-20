|
|
Irene M. Hrenko 86, of Swansea, wife of the late Stephen Hrenko, passed away on February 14, 2020 surrounded by family at Country Gardens Nursing Home in Swansea. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John Silvia and Emma (Heron) Wallworth. She was a pharmacy clerk for many years. A parishioner of Holy Name Church, Irene was also a member of the Liberal and the Womens Auxilary Club. She is survived by: her son, Bruce J. Hrenko and his wife, Maryellen, of Fall River; 2 grandchildren, Kelsey Hrenko of Colorado & Chad Hrenko of Arizona; 5 siblings, Alice Millerick, Thomas Wallworth, Anne Krauzyk, Lorraine Rodrigues, all of Fall River, and Emma Michaels of Swansea; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Stephen Hrenko, Jr. and the sister of the late John Silvia, Mildred Dias, Ed Silvia., Bill Wallworth Her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 8 a.m. from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. with a Mass in Holy Name Church at 9 a.m.. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4:30 -7:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 20, 2020