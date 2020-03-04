Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Irene McCann


1938 - 2020
Irene McCann Obituary
Irene (DuPont) McCann, 81, wife of the late Brian Christopher 'Grampy' McCann, of Tiverton, passed away on February 28, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. She was an employee of Burlington Coat Factory until her retirement, and she also worked at J&B Photo Lab for many years. She loved going to Second Beach in Middletown, RI and visiting Perkins Cove, in Ogunquit, Maine. She loved arts and crafts and spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughters. She leaves two daughters, Patricia Cantin (husband Daniel) of Acton, Maine and Kimberly McCann of New Bedford; three grandchildren, Meghann A. Gould (husband Bryan) of Swansea, Brianne C. Santos (husband Kyle) of Somerset and Jared D. Cantin (wife Jennifer) of Tiverton; three great-granddaughters, Caoilainn, Aislinn and Finley Gould; a sister, Lorraine Rioux (husband the late Ernest) of Swansea and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jeanne Coloumbe, Leo DuPont and Joseph JP DuPont and the daughter of the late John and Obelina (Paquin) DuPont. Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 4, 2020
