Irene Mello Obituary
Irene (Medeiros) Mello, age 102 of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Irene was the daughter of the late Manuel & Marion (Tavares) Medeiros and the beloved wife of the late Charles C. Mello. Prior to retiring, Irene worked for Beford Frocks as a Cloth Inspector, and was a past member of the Westport & Tiverton Senior Citizens Club. Irene also Summered for many years at East Beach, Westport and was an avid card player. Survivors include her children: Ret. Marine Corp Captain Edmund M. Mello (wife Jane) of The Villages, FL, Joan (Mello) Souza of Tiverton, RI, Cynthia A. Martins (husband Joseph) of Fall River, MA; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. Irene was the sister of the late Louis, Edward, George & Arthur Medeiros, Alice Oliveira, & Henrietta Bunger. Irenes family would like to thank the staff at the Sarah Brayton Nursing Home for their compassionate care and support. Her funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River Thursday April 18th at 11 A.M. Interment Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. Visitation Thursday morning 9-11 A.M. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 16, 2019
