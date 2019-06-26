|
Irene (Correia) Orlando aka Auntie Irene, 79, a lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the comforts of her home with her beloved family by her side. She was the loving wife of Frederick Orlando and the daughter of the late Joseph A. & Maria (Pimental) Correia. Prior to retiring, Irene worked as a Safety Director for the former Louis Hand Curtain Co. She was the President Emeritus of the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River and was also the recipient of the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award, Massachusetts Portuguese American Award, John S. Brayton Jr Memorial Outstanding Community Service Recognition Award, Boys and Girls Club Outstanding Alumnus Award, Bank 5 Hometown Hero Award, Massachusetts Unsung Heroine Award, Boys and Girls Clubs of America Certificate of Appreciation Award, Boys and Girls Club of Fall River Champion of Youth Award. She and her husband Fred are parishioners of St. Michaels Church. Besides her husband of 60 yrs., she is survived by her son Steven Orlando, (wife Gayle) of Fall River; siblings: Joseph A. Correia and Madeline Coutroubis both of Fall River; her beloved & cherished granddaughter: Deborah Carrelas (husband Mario); and many nieces and nephews. Irene was the sister of the late Edmund A., Arthur A., Alban A., Louis, and Antone Correia, Inez Maria Correia, Theresa Barboza, Mary Souza, & Mathilda Souza. Irenes funeral with urn will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, June 28th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment of urn in St. Patricks Cemetery, F.R. Calling hours on Thursday, June 27th from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, Irenes request were for memorial contributions in her memory, to go to the Thomas Chew Memorial Boys & Girls Club of Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 26, 2019