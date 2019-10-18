|
Irene P. Sylvia, age 91, of Somerset, passed away on Monday October 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Demas and Anne (Viveiros) Perry, and wife of the late John Sylvia. Irene enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, coffee hours with friends, trips to the casino and going out to eat with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter: Linda Napert (husband Richard), daughter by heart: Doreen da Silva, sisters: Dorothy Chaves, Hazel Lynn, and Pat Steever, granddaughters: Nadene Sousa, and Cheryl Napert, grandchildren by heart: Timmy and Chelsea da Silva, great grandsons: Tommy Napert, Logan and Dylan Sousa, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Arthur Perry, and Anne Rapoza. Irenes family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Somerset Ridge Nursing Home Slades Ferry Unit and Compassionate Care Hospice for their exceptional care that she received on a daily basis. Her private funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. Donations may be made in her honor to Compassionate Care Hospice 100 Myles Standish Blvd. Suite 103, Taunton MA 02780. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 18, 2019