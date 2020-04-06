|
|
Irene (Vital) Pacheco, 97, of Westport, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Pacheco, Jr. Born on November 7, 1922 in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Antone and Esmeira (Teixeira) Vital. Irene and John owned and operated Westport Package Store at the Zulmiro Plaza for 25 years. Irene loved playing bingo and singing, especially with the Wooperwills and also collected anything to do with ladybugs. Irene is survived by her beloved daughter: Karen S. Alvares of Westport; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great great grandsons; several nieces and nephews; and a daughter-in-law. Irene was also predeceased by her son: John S. "Jack" Pacheco; a son-in-law: Edwin A. Alvares, Jr.; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. A special thank you to Veronica "Vicky" Kyerewaa for her loving and compassionate care giving. She made it possible for Irene to remain in the comfort of her own home. Private services will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. Memorial donations may be made to: Southcoast VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 6, 2020