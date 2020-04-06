Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Pacheco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Pacheco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Pacheco Obituary
Irene (Vital) Pacheco, 97, of Westport, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Pacheco, Jr. Born on November 7, 1922 in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Antone and Esmeira (Teixeira) Vital. Irene and John owned and operated Westport Package Store at the Zulmiro Plaza for 25 years. Irene loved playing bingo and singing, especially with the Wooperwills and also collected anything to do with ladybugs. Irene is survived by her beloved daughter: Karen S. Alvares of Westport; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great great grandsons; several nieces and nephews; and a daughter-in-law. Irene was also predeceased by her son: John S. "Jack" Pacheco; a son-in-law: Edwin A. Alvares, Jr.; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. A special thank you to Veronica "Vicky" Kyerewaa for her loving and compassionate care giving. She made it possible for Irene to remain in the comfort of her own home. Private services will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. Memorial donations may be made to: Southcoast VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -