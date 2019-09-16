|
|
Irenieu Duke Trindade 90, of Fall River passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Charl- ton Memorial Hospital. Duke was married for 67 years to his loving wife Pauline Mendonca Trindade. He was also the son of the late Diogo and Laura Trindade. He is prec- eded in death by his sisters Palmira Dominion and Del Furtado. Duke graduated from BMC Durfee High School, class of 1947. He served a short time in the US Airforce. In life he was a supervisor for the United States Postal Service. He also worked part-time for Oliveira Funeral Homes and Santo Christo Federal Credit Union. Surviving family members not only include his wife Pauline are his daughters; Daria Avila and husband Raymond of Fall River, Nadine Trindade of Somerset and son Timothy Trindade and his wife Debra of Somerset. Along with his children he is also survived by his only granddaughter Deirdre Avila of Fall River and her fiance Gregory Patillo, brother David Trindade and his wife Beverly of California and brother Edmond Trindade of North Carolina as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River Wednesday at 8AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia Street, Fall River. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-8PM. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 16, 2019