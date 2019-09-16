Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Columbia Street
Fall River, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Irenieu Trindade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irenieu Trindade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irenieu Trindade Obituary
Irenieu Duke Trindade 90, of Fall River passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Charl- ton Memorial Hospital. Duke was married for 67 years to his loving wife Pauline Mendonca Trindade. He was also the son of the late Diogo and Laura Trindade. He is prec- eded in death by his sisters Palmira Dominion and Del Furtado. Duke graduated from BMC Durfee High School, class of 1947. He served a short time in the US Airforce. In life he was a supervisor for the United States Postal Service. He also worked part-time for Oliveira Funeral Homes and Santo Christo Federal Credit Union. Surviving family members not only include his wife Pauline are his daughters; Daria Avila and husband Raymond of Fall River, Nadine Trindade of Somerset and son Timothy Trindade and his wife Debra of Somerset. Along with his children he is also survived by his only granddaughter Deirdre Avila of Fall River and her fiance Gregory Patillo, brother David Trindade and his wife Beverly of California and brother Edmond Trindade of North Carolina as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River Wednesday at 8AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia Street, Fall River. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-8PM. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irenieu's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now