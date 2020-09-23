1/1
Isaura Gomes
Isaura Gomes, 90, of Fall River, wife of the late Antonio J. Gomes, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 17, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Maia, St. Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Elvira (Faria) Leocadio. Prior to her retirement, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry for many years. She loved cooking and baking, especially sweetbread, gardening and traveling to Portugal every few years. Isaura also had an affection for animals. She leaves: her son, Paul G. Gomes of Fall River; grandson, Tyler Antonio Gomes; brother, Eduardo Leocadio of Bristol, R. I.; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late William, Jose, Antero, and Silvino Leocadio, and Louise Mendes. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, September 25, 2020 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11:00AM. Her visitation will take place prior to Mass on Friday morning in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, from 9:00-10:30AM. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery. Strict adherence to mask wearing (both nose and mouth) and social distancing within the church, funeral home, and at the cemetery is required. wwsilvafaria.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 23, 2020.
