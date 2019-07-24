|
Jacob Jake Raposa, age 27 of Somerset, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Paul and Debra (Deuso) Raposa. Jake was very active in the community. He volunteered at the St. John of God feast yearly, loved to ride his bike everywhere, doing yard work, watching professional wrestling and listening to his scanner for Police, Fire, Medical, and Utility Co. Calls. The Somerset Police Dept. referred to him as BIKE 1 Along with his parents, Jacob is survived by his siblings: Joshua Deuso and Cheyenne Raposa both of Somerset; grandparents George and Maria Raposa of Somerset and Raymond Deuso of North Carolina; niece Autumn Zanchelli of Somerset. He was predeceased by his grandmother Marjorie Boulay. His funeral arrangements are under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 27th meeting directly at St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave. Somerset at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery. Calling Hours on Friday, July 26th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 24, 2019