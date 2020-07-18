1/
Jacqueline C. Holden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline C. (Champagne) Holden, age 87 of Westport, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River, MA. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Romeo and Imelda (LHeureux) Champagne, she lived in Fall River most of her life, moving to the Berkshires for 20 years before moving to Westport in 2013. Jacqueline was employed as a Grocery Clerk with the former Almacs and Stop & Shop for over 40 years. She is survived by three daughters, Susan Hamminga and her husband Lee of Hollister, CA, Jo Ann Stockfisch of Clearwater, FL and Cynthia Keegan and her husband Thomas of Newport News, VA; a son William Holden and his wife Wendy of Clearwater, FL; three sisters Janet Shovelton of Fall River, Helen Gaughan of Tiverton and Betsy Charest of Fall River; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and time at Holy Name Church in Fall River. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to a charity of ones choice. Please visit www.waring- sullivan.com to send a tribute and for up to date service information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved