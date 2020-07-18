Jacqueline C. (Champagne) Holden, age 87 of Westport, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River, MA. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Romeo and Imelda (LHeureux) Champagne, she lived in Fall River most of her life, moving to the Berkshires for 20 years before moving to Westport in 2013. Jacqueline was employed as a Grocery Clerk with the former Almacs and Stop & Shop for over 40 years. She is survived by three daughters, Susan Hamminga and her husband Lee of Hollister, CA, Jo Ann Stockfisch of Clearwater, FL and Cynthia Keegan and her husband Thomas of Newport News, VA; a son William Holden and his wife Wendy of Clearwater, FL; three sisters Janet Shovelton of Fall River, Helen Gaughan of Tiverton and Betsy Charest of Fall River; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and time at Holy Name Church in Fall River. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to a charity of ones choice. Please visit www.waring- sullivan.com
to send a tribute and for up to date service information.