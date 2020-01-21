|
Jacqueline H. Williams, 82, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Thomas M. Williams, Sr. with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Jackie was born in New Bedford and was the daughter of the late John Savoie, Sr. and Alice (Caron) Savoie. Jackie was a 1958 graduate and Alumnus of the St. Annes School of Nursing and dedicated her life in the service of caring for others as a registered nurse. She was employed with St. Annes Hospital, New England Power and as a school nurse at Somerset High School for many years until her retirement in 1992. In her spare time, Jackie enjoyed reading, tending to her garden and traveling with her husband Tom to FL., Jackie was happiest when she was with her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as kind, cheerful and warm hearted woman who always kept a positive attitude in life, and she will be deeply missed by her loving family and countless friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Patricia M. Tavares of Fall River, Kevin P. Williams and his wife Carolyn of N. Augusta, SC, Thomas M. Williams, Jr. and his wife Maryellen of Somerset and David J. Williams and his wife Patti of Wilmington; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John A. Savoie, Jr., Claire James, Anita Labrecque and Muriel Sirois. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, January, 23, 2020 at 8:30am from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Grace Church, 569 Sanford Rd., Westport. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Minneapolis, MN 55426. To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 21, 2020