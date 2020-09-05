Jacqueline L. (Reinelt) Bartoga, 79, of Fall River, wife of the late Leonard J. Bartoga, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She leaves five children, Lynn Rapoza (husband Anthony) of Sanbornville, NH, Susan Botelho (husband George) of Swansea, Colleen May of Fall River, Robert Holland, Sr. (wife Mary) of Providence and Kathleen Bartoga (wife Loretta Burnham) of Swansea; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ernest and Raymond Potter, Pauline Tavares and Jeanne Ashworth and the daughter of the late Herbert and Rolande (Gaudreau) Reinelt. She will always be remembered for her love of Bingo and the excitement she had when she yelled Bingo for the jackpot! She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and spending time with her cats. She was on a bowling league, winning several trophies. Her most special moments were the ones she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved and adored each one and always made each visit with them a memorable one! Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.