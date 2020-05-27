|
|
Jacqueline L. (Bouchard) MacGregor, age 76, of Swansea, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Leland P. MacGregor to whom she has been married to for the past 24 years. Born in Yonkers, NY, a daughter of the late Armand and Evelyn (Banville) Bouchard, she had lived in Westport, Pawtucket, Bristol, Fall River and Swansea. A graduate of Westport High School, Class of 1961, she received her certificate in certified dental assisting. She worked for various dentists in the area for many years before her retirement in 2006 and was an active member of Grace Gospel Church in Somerset. Mrs. MacGregor enjoyed knitting, singing and boating with her husband on Mount Hope Bay. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christopher Benjamin and his wife Stephanie of Fall River, Rebecca MacGregor, Esq. of Wayland, Geoffrey MacGregor and his significant other Rachel of Bellingham; two brothers, Robert Bouchard of FL, Joseph Bouchard and his wife Jeannie of TX; one sister Collette Thibault and her husband Jerry of Westport and her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Grace Gospel Church at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchrest, Swansea. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on May 27, 2020