Jacqueline L. MacGregor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline L. (Bouchard) MacGregor, age 76, of Swansea, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Leland P. MacGregor to whom she has been married to for the past 24 years. Born in Yonkers, NY, a daughter of the late Armand and Evelyn (Banville) Bouchard, she had lived in Westport, Pawtucket, Bristol, Fall River and Swansea. A graduate of Westport High School, Class of 1961, she received her certificate in certified dental assisting. She worked for various dentists in the area for many years before her retirement in 2006 and was an active member of Grace Gospel Church in Somerset. Mrs. MacGregor enjoyed knitting, singing and boating with her husband on Mount Hope Bay. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christopher Benjamin and his wife Stephanie of Fall River, Rebecca MacGregor, Esq. of Wayland, Geoffrey MacGregor and his significant other Rachel of Bellingham; two brothers, Robert Bouchard of FL, Joseph Bouchard and his wife Jeannie of TX; one sister Collette Thibault and her husband Jerry of Westport and her grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held in Grace Gospel Church, 3049 County Street, Somerset at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Grace Gospel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved