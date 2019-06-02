Jacqueline R. Hasprey, 94, of Fall River, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Fall River Healthcare. She was the widow of George Hasprey, Ernest Turgeon and James L. Lynch. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late John and Jeannette (Roy) Duff, she was a lifelong resident of the city. Mrs. Hasprey was a talented beautician who worked at Cherry & Webb for 12 years. She was a Gold Star Widow and enjoyed traveling, Horseneck Beach and playing Bingo. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline Michelle Smith. She is survived by a sister, Brenda D. Darling of Fall River; two grandchildren, Heather Haggerty and her husband Ted and George Smith all of New Bedford; two great-grandchildren, Holly and Timothy Haggerty; and her son-in-law, George Smith. She was predeceased by her siblings, Janice Richard, Elaine Eckersley, Phyllis Feldman and John R. Duff. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10-12pm with a Funeral Service at 12 pm in the WARING- SULLIVAN HOME at CHERRY PLACE, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a Veterans organization of your choice. For online tributes please visit: www.waring-sullivan. com. Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary