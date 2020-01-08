Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
951 Stafford Rd
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Letourneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline T. Letourneau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline T. Letourneau Obituary
Jacqueline T. Letourneau 73, of Fall River, passed into eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Honore W. and Ernestine (Berube) Letourneau and the sister of the late Donald R. Letourneau and Gerard R. Letourneau. Jackie was employed by the former Truesdale Hospital and the former Bedford House. She was an avid Bingo player who enjoyed crocheting and adored cats. She leaves behind 8 loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River. Burial following at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling Hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Forever Paws,300 Lynwood St, Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -