|
|
Jacqueline T. Letourneau 73, of Fall River, passed into eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Honore W. and Ernestine (Berube) Letourneau and the sister of the late Donald R. Letourneau and Gerard R. Letourneau. Jackie was employed by the former Truesdale Hospital and the former Bedford House. She was an avid Bingo player who enjoyed crocheting and adored cats. She leaves behind 8 loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River. Burial following at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling Hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Forever Paws,300 Lynwood St, Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 8, 2020