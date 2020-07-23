Jacqueline T. (Gagne) McGillick, 81, of Somerset, wife of the late Peter F. McGillick, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was known for being a loving, kind and caring mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the TOPS Weight Loss Group. She was the mother of Donna Hetzler, Steven McGillick (wife Sharon) and Christopher McGillick, all of Somerset and the late Diane L. McGillick; the grandmother of Joshua Hetzler (wife Michaela), Bethany Morales, Megan Hetzler, Mariah Keyes, Chad McGillick (wife Debbie) and Daniel McGillick (wife Deborah); great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; sister of Rita Pelissier, Albert Gagne and the late Emilien Gagne; aunt to many nieces and nephews and the daughter of the late Albert J. and Doria (Charrette) Gagne. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church at 9:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Face coverings required. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.