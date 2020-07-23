1/1
Jacqueline T. McGillick
Jacqueline T. (Gagne) McGillick, 81, of Somerset, wife of the late Peter F. McGillick, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was known for being a loving, kind and caring mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the TOPS Weight Loss Group. She was the mother of Donna Hetzler, Steven McGillick (wife Sharon) and Christopher McGillick, all of Somerset and the late Diane L. McGillick; the grandmother of Joshua Hetzler (wife Michaela), Bethany Morales, Megan Hetzler, Mariah Keyes, Chad McGillick (wife Debbie) and Daniel McGillick (wife Deborah); great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; sister of Rita Pelissier, Albert Gagne and the late Emilien Gagne; aunt to many nieces and nephews and the daughter of the late Albert J. and Doria (Charrette) Gagne. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church at 9:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Face coverings required. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
25
Funeral
08:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
