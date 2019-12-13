Home

Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Resources
Jacqueline Y. Brisson

Jacqueline Y. Brisson Obituary
Jacqueline Y. (Guilbeault) Brisson, 81, of Dartmouth, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was the wife of Robert A. Brisson. Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Henry and Ludivina (Major) Guilbeault, she had lived in Dartmouth for over 40 years. Prior to retirement, she had worked at Decas Cranberry in Carver. She was a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport. Mrs. Brisson enjoyed crossword puzzles, dancing and sewing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Including her husband, survivors include 2 sons: Shawn A. Brisson of Dartmouth and Daniel A. Brisson of FL; a daughter: Sharon H. Brisson of Fall River; a sister: Jeanne Guilbeault of LA; 2 grandchildren: Zachary Brisson and Alexandra Brisson; and several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Henry Guilbeault and Richard Guilbeault. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church at 10 AM. Calling hours Sunday 2-5 PM. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 13, 2019
