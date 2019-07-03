Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Columbia St
Fall River, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaime Melo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaime R. de Melo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaime R. de Melo Obituary
Jaime R. de Melo, 92, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Zelia (Carvalho) de Melo. Born in Vila Franca do Campo, St. Michael, Azores, he was the son of the late Jose R. and Rosa (Carvalho) de Melo and had lived in Fall River for the past 50 years. Mr. de Melo worked for many years as a master mason in the Azores and had worked for F. B. Rogers Silver Co. in Taunton where he had retired from. He was a member of Santo Christo Church and enjoyed gardening, listening to music, playing the clarinet in the local processions and spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughters: Rosa Melo of Fall River, Grace Teves and her husband John C. of Tiverton, RI and Filomena Rego and her husband Jose of Fall River; a son: Jaime Mello of Fall River; his grandchildren: Robin Eubank, Andrea Bielawski, Monique Cellemme, Kimberly Weldon, Felipe Teves and the late James Mello; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Manuel R. de Mello, Antonio de Mello and Jose de Mello. His funeral was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St., followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00 a.m. in Santo Christo Church, Columbia St., Fall River. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Stafford Road, Fall River. Calling hours Monday 5-8 p.m. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now