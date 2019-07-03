|
|
Jaime R. de Melo, 92, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Zelia (Carvalho) de Melo. Born in Vila Franca do Campo, St. Michael, Azores, he was the son of the late Jose R. and Rosa (Carvalho) de Melo and had lived in Fall River for the past 50 years. Mr. de Melo worked for many years as a master mason in the Azores and had worked for F. B. Rogers Silver Co. in Taunton where he had retired from. He was a member of Santo Christo Church and enjoyed gardening, listening to music, playing the clarinet in the local processions and spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughters: Rosa Melo of Fall River, Grace Teves and her husband John C. of Tiverton, RI and Filomena Rego and her husband Jose of Fall River; a son: Jaime Mello of Fall River; his grandchildren: Robin Eubank, Andrea Bielawski, Monique Cellemme, Kimberly Weldon, Felipe Teves and the late James Mello; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Manuel R. de Mello, Antonio de Mello and Jose de Mello. His funeral was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St., followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00 a.m. in Santo Christo Church, Columbia St., Fall River. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Stafford Road, Fall River. Calling hours Monday 5-8 p.m. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on July 3, 2019