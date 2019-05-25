|
|
James C. McDermott, 67 years of age, of Swansea, MA and Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice on January 26, 2019. He was retired as a watch engineer at TMLP in Taunton, MA, a loyal member of the Utilities Worker Union of America, Local 462, and served in the Peace Corps and as a sergeant in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Marian, 3 stepchildren and their families, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at St. Louis de France Church in Swansea, MA on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald News from May 25 to May 27, 2019