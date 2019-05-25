Home

Memorial Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis de France Church
Swansea, MA
James C. McDermott, 67 years of age, of Swansea, MA and Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice on January 26, 2019. He was retired as a watch engineer at TMLP in Taunton, MA, a loyal member of the Utilities Worker Union of America, Local 462, and served in the Peace Corps and as a sergeant in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Marian, 3 stepchildren and their families, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at St. Louis de France Church in Swansea, MA on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald News from May 25 to May 27, 2019
