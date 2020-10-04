James Costa 87, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Mello) Costa. James was born and lived in Fall River his entire life. He was a graduate of BMC Durfee High school and Bryant College. James served his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean War and went on to hold a distinguished career as comptroller at Southern Massachusetts University until his retirement. After retirement he served part time as an auditor for the State of MA. James dedicated his life to his faith, family and country, he loved watching his son play hockey and was a die hard, Bruins and Patriots fan. James was a talented athlete in his younger years and also played minor league football and soccer. James was a selfless and compassionate man who always put his family first and he will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. He is survived by his children, Kyle Costa of Fairhaven, Kimberly Bennett and her husband Perry of Bangor, ME, Kathleen Costa of Fall River and countless life long friends. He was the father of the late Jeffrey Costa and his wife Sue Costa. A burial with military honors will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
.