James E. Britland, 85, of Westport and Ft. Myers Beach, FL passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Janet (Baker) Britland, they had just celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, he was son of the late James E. and Agnes (Kenney) Britland. A veteran of the Korean War, he served his country in the United States Army and then continued his service in the Army Reserves. Prior to retirement, he was a civil engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Mr. Britland was a member of the Westport Finance Committee, served on the Board of Directors for the Westport Credit Union and served as President of the Estero Yacht and Racquet Club. He also coached in the Westport Little League and Westport Senior League for many years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins fan. Mr. Britland loved spending time at home with his family, especially his grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Dr. Yang, his nurse Sue Medeiros and the rest of the staff at the St. Anne's Oncology Department for the exceptional care provided. Including his wife, survivors include a son: Douglas J. Britland of Westport; 2 daughters: Jennifer A. Brodeur of Westport and Lynne A. Mikolajczyk and her husband Joe of Shrewsbury, MA; a brother: John "Jack" Britland of Fall River; and 6 grandchildren: Ashlyn Brodeur, Steven Brodeur, Brett Mikolajczyk, Lauren Mikolajczyk, Julie Mikolajczyk and Bailey Britland. He was brother of the late Kenneth Britland. Private services under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potter funeralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 18, 2019