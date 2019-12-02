|
James E. Healey, 94, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Crestwood Nursing Home in Warren. He was the husband of the late Florence M. (Booth) Healey. James was born in Fall River, the son of the late James H. and Florence (Shattuck) Healey. He was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School and then served his country with the United States Army during WWII. James worked as an electrician and eventually as the Assistant Director of Facilities at Bristol Community College, Elsbree Street Campus for over forty years. Jim was an accomplished photographer who cherished spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Healey also built model ships down to exact detail and enjoyed wood- working. Survivors are two daughters: Carol A. Viveiros of Fayetteville, AR and Shelley E. Riley and her husband Christopher of Westport, MA; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was the father of the late James H. Healey and brother of the late Eleanor Patton. Memorial Visitation for Mr. Healey will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10am in the funeral home, burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a memorial, candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 673-0781.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 2, 2019