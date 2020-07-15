James Figuerado, Sr, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 4, 2020. He was the husband of Diane (Mathieu) Figuerado. James was born in Swansea and was the son of the late Louis Figuerado and Evelyn (Vieira) Figuerado. James was a talented carpenter and owned and operated the J. Figuerado Carpentry Company for many years until his retirement. He resided in Swansea for most of his life. James enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, building things and was a diehard New England Patriots & Red Sox fan. He loved the sport of baseball and enjoyed coaching his children in the Swansea Little League & Swansea Girls Softball League. He was a loving and caring dad. James also enjoyed family trips to Fort Myers Beach and the Florida Keys. He will be remembered as an easy going, reserved, comical and hardworking man who would do anything for his family. He is survived by the mother of his children Rita Figuerado; son, James Figuerado, Jr and his wife Deborah of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; daughters, Robin Lawson and her husband John of Swansea, Melanie Arnette and her husband Greg of Cape Coral, FL, Darlene Amaral and her husband Paul of Somerset and Lori Ann Figuerado of Springfield; siblings, Lorraine Medeiros of Swansea, Kenneth Figuerado of Somerset, Dawn Owen of Fall River, and Colleen Nicolan and her husband 'Nick' of Swansea; fourteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private arrangements are entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501, St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for the family, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com