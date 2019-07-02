|
James H. Collins Jr, 84, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Julie (Joynt) Collins for 63 years. Jim was the son of the late James H. Collins, Sr. and May (Shakeshaft) Collins. He spent 47 yrs. working in the banking industry, mostly at the former Fall River National Bank as a Vice President. He ended his career at the Fall River Municipal Credit Union, retiring in 1999. Along with his wife, survivors include his son, Scott R. Collins and his wife Tammy (Folger) of E Freetown; His brother Walter Collins of New Bedford; Two granddaughters, Andrea Loebenberg and her husband Eric of North Carolina and Ella Collins of E Freetown; Two Step-granddaughters, Britney Simoneau and her husband Dan of New Bedford and Jennifer Ravenelle of E Freetown; and four great grandchildren, Ezra, Isaac, Joel and Olivia along with many nieces and nephews. Jim served on the Somerset Advisory & Finance Committee, Somerset Little League, Junior Basketball and Boy Scouts. He was an 8 yr. member of the National Guard. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at 10am in the Church of Our Savior, 2112 County St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family will receive visitors from 9am to 10am prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial monations may be made to the , , or to Church of Our Savior, 2112 County St., Somerset, MA 02726.
Published in The Herald News on July 2, 2019