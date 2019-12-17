|
James H. Forwood, age 65, of Fall River passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in St. Elizabeths Hospital, Boston. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Rankin) Forwood and the son of the late Lewis O. and Beulah H. (Cotie) Forwood. James was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and was currently working as a Carpenter for Sons Marine & Industrial Inc. He was a very proud veteran and enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, and spending quality time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a parishioner of St. Josephs Church, a former member of St. Anthonys Band Club, and was best known as Mr. Fixit who would fix anything for anyone. He also loved working on projects in his work shop. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children: Kelley Holmwood (husband Tom) & James H. Forwood II (wife Ashley) all of PA; step-children Scott Rivest and Kerri Rivest both of Fall River; siblings: Gayle Schlagenhauf of CO and Scott Forwood of DE; 8 grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Lewis and Russell Forwood. James funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, Dec. 20th here at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 19th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 17, 2019