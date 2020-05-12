Home

James Joseph Borden 76, of Providence, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Fall River MA, he was the son of Malcolm Borden. Son of the late Geraldine (Martin) Borden. James graduated from UMass Amherst, where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He was an Elementary School Teacher in Bristol for many years. James honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He is also survived by his son James Borden and his daughter Bethany Borden. A private burial will take place in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For further information and condolences, visit mountpleasantfh.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2020
