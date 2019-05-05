The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Funeral Home
James L. Allen, 79, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away peacefully, on May 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Joan Marie (Lewis) Allen. A son of the late Arthur J. Allen, Sr. and the late Doris (Leyland) Allen; James graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1958, and then from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts in 1960. He worked 36 years at the former Globe Mfg. in Fall River and at the former North American Rubber Thread Co. retiring in 2002. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Kenneth J. Allen of Fall River; two daughters, Susan M. Lemieux of Berkley and Kimberly A. Griffin of Fall River; two brothers, Lester F. Allen of Dighton and William Allen of Tiverton; a sister, Doris Blankley of Thousand Oaks, CA; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Arthur J. Allen Jr., Janet M. Gardner and Esther M. Costa. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5 -7 p.m. in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA; with a service of remembrance to follow that same evening. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 5, 2019
