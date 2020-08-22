James M. Mullin, 85, of Westport passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital. He was the husband of Geraldine Adele (Cooper) Mullin and father of James Michael Mullin, Jr. and his wife Laura Jeanne. He was born in RI, son of the late James Aloysius and Alice Frances (Rafferty) Mullin and brother of the late Jane Rafferty (Mullin) Robertson. He received his education at St. Raphael Academy and East High School in Pawtucket, RI followed by Providence College and Bryant University. Jim enjoyed the last 20 years of owning and operating Westport Bait and Tackle, where he made many friendships. Mr. Mullin served his country in the United States Army. He was also a member of the Westport Finance Board in past years, a member of the Knights of Columbus, North Attleboro and was Vice Commodore at the Westport Yacht Club. Mr. Mullin was the greatest cheerleader for his grandchildren: Kathleen Ann (Mullin) O'Meara and her husband Scott of Westport, James M. Mullin III and his fiance Kate of Richford, VT, Christopher Paul Mullin and Sara Elizabeth Mullin of Westport along with three great-grandchildren: Roselind, Silas and Luciella. A special nephew who he considered a son: Andrew James Robertson and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He will be remembered for his engaging personality and love of life. His family will miss his wisdom, love and ongoing support. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, please check the Potter Funeral Home website for this future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Westport Food Pantry: Town of Westport, Attn: Westport Food Pantry, 856 Main Rd., Westport, MA 02790. Make check payable to Town of Westport and put food pantry in note section or the Westport Shellfish Propagation Fund, 816 Main Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
