James P. Jimmy Finglas, Sr., age 91, of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the husband of the late Norma Catherine (Gifford) Finglas, his Junior High School sweetheart to whom he was married to for 68 years before her passing in 2015. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late John and Lena (Schlemmer) Finglas. Mr. Finglas attended Durfee High School, UMass Dartmouth and received his Masters Degree from URI. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, proudly serving in the Pacific Ocean on various ships during WWII. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean War and served on the Atlantic Fleet on the Destroyer U.S.S. Willard Kiett and the Destroyer Tender U.S.S. Yosemite. At the conclusion of his second tour he returned to Fall River and began his career in Electronics, eventually becoming the System Vice President for AT& T for 33 years before his retirement in 1998. To this day, he still holds his Masters Technicians License in Electronics. Jimmy was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Association and the American Legion. He was an active representative of the Maplewood Neighborhood Association, representing them on many occasions before the City Council and Zoning Board of Appeals as well as other city groups. He also enjoyed boating, fishing and travelling. He is survived by two sons, James P. Finglas. Jr. of N. Providence, RI and Michael W. Finglas and his wife June of Swansea, one sister, Margaret Cabral and her husband John of Fall River, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jimmy was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Flores and Patricia Finglas. His Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River, MA 02721. Burial will take place in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Memorial donations may be made to, Bishop Stang High School, 500 Slocum Rd., N. Dartmouth, MA 02747. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 26, 2019