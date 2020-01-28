Home

James Scanlon, 54 of Charlemont, formerly of the Fall River area died November 22, 2019 in Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He leaves his father with whom he lived, James Scanlon, Sr. his mother Charlotte (Holmes) Breauno of Fall River, his children Ashley, Tylor, Chloe, Kaylin, his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Alice Holmes of Fall River, a brother Robert Scanlon and his wife Annie of Walpole, NH. a sister Lisa Scanlon of Otis. He was Born in Fall River and lived in the Charlemont area for several years. Jim enjoyed fixing and repairing mechanical things. He had a talent for looking at a problem and figuring out a solution to get it running or repaired. He was a very caring and social person and could carry on a conversation with anyone. A Memorial Service for Jim will be held February 1, 1 to 4 PM at the Lafayette Club, 18 Lakeview Ave. Taunton, MA. Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 28, 2020
