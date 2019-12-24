|
James Souza, age 79 of Somerset, passed away in his residence with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary I. Souza to whom the shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Anthony B. and Mary (Soares) Souza, James was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School, class of 1958 and was employed as a Sr. Division Manager for 30 years at the Thomas Chew Memorial Boys and Girls Club, Fall River, retiring in 2004. James loved his family dearly; he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Florida and was an avid New England Sports fan. He enjoyed his retirement to the fullest. In addition to his loving wife, James is survived by a son; James J. Souza of Swansea; a daughter, Gail M. Lopes of Somerset; two grandchildren, Sara B. and John J. Lopes of Fall River; his four great-grandchildren, Tyler J. and Isabel V. Lopes of Somerset, Jordan Lopes and Jadyn Pavao of Fall River; a brother, Leonard Souza of Fall River. He was the brother of the late Antone and Wayne Souza. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:00AM in St. Patricks Church, 306 South Street, Somerset, MA 02726. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, 2233 Robeson Street, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 181 Park Ave, suite 12, W. Springfield, MA 01089. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 24, 2019