FOXBORO- James V. Correia" age 84, of Stafford passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He worked for Foxboro County in Massachusetts for many years. He loved country music and his many friends in the Guard. His grandkids were his joy and delight. May he rest in peace until his wife joins him with a to-do list.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; son, Michael and his wife, Linda, and their son, Tyler; and daughter, Linda and her wife, Lisa and their children, Lily and Ethan.
Services are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 22, 2020.