James Violette, 73, of Fall River, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. James "Jim" Violette was born in Fall River and lived between there and Tiverton, RI his whole life. He spent his entire career in banking with local banks such as Santander and the old Durfee-Attleboro Bank. He was the son of the late Hugo and Jean Violette and brother to the late John Violette. He is survived by his son Jameson, daughter Wendy, daughter-in-law Crystal, three grandchildren, and several cousins. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.