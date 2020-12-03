1/1
James Violette
1947 - 2020
James Violette, 73, of Fall River, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. James "Jim" Violette was born in Fall River and lived between there and Tiverton, RI his whole life. He spent his entire career in banking with local banks such as Santander and the old Durfee-Attleboro Bank. He was the son of the late Hugo and Jean Violette and brother to the late John Violette. He is survived by his son Jameson, daughter Wendy, daughter-in-law Crystal, three grandchildren, and several cousins. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
