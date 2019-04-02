Jane G. Carreiro, 88, a long time resident of Westport, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Fall River Jewish Home. She was the wife of David J. Carreiro, Sr. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late George Mitcheson and the late Harriet (Cooney) Mitcheson, she attended Fall River Schools and then began work as a hairdresser, which she continued to do for more than 50 years. Forty of those years she owned and operated Janes Hideaway of Beauty in Westport. Besides her husband she is survived by a son, David J. Carreiro, Jr. and his wife Christine of Freetown, MA; a daughter, Wendy J. Nicolau and her husband Edward of Westport; a brother, John Mitcheson of Portsmouth, RI; a sister, Rita Lindo of Tiverton, RI; 4 grandchildren, David Carreiro lll, Kimberly Larkin, Kelly Pepin and Edward Nicolau; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA with an 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, 945 Main Road, Westport; with burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday 5-8 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. The family would also like to thank the staff and administration of the Fall River Jewish Home (where Jane referred to herself as Plain Jane) for their exceptional care and support they provided over the several years Jane resided there. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary